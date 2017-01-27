WI audit: Transportation department vastly underestimates costs

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"Major highway projects in Wisconsin over the past decade have cost twice as much as the state Department of Transportation initially estimated, thanks in large part to not accounting for inflation, a highly critical audit released Thursday said. The much-anticipated Legislative Audit Bureau report comes as the agency faces a nearly $1 billion budget shortfall and Gov. Scott Walker and Republicans who control the Legislature are sparring over how to solve it. The audit found that 19 major highway projects completed in the past decade cost a total of $1.5 billion — twice as much as the $772 million original price tag. It also said the cost of 16 ongoing major highway projects more than doubled to a total of $5.8 billion (increasing by a staggering $3.1 billion) from the time they were approved through August 2016." (01/26/17)

http://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Wisconsin-Transportation-Department-audit-to-be-10885722.php