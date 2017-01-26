Theresa May comes to Washington

Source: Reuters

by John Lloyd

"British Prime Minister Theresa May goes to Washington this week. She could hardly be more different from the president whom she hopes to charm and who reportedly calls her 'my Maggie,' after Margaret Thatcher. In the best traditions of the British Foreign Office, May will be briefed up to the eyeballs about her interlocutor, about what can be discerned of his policies and what she should try to extract from him. Trump may or may not receive a briefing on her. As the Wall Street Journal notes, the two leaders hold diametrically opposed views on globalisation and trade, the president seeking economic self-sufficiency for his country, and the prime minister wishing to project the UK into the globe. A New York Times columnist described May’s view of a 'Global Britain' as 'baloney.' It seems, then, that not so much a valued ally as a beggar is coming to Washington — a leader isolated in Europe, seeking a deal from another who has written the continent off." (01/26/17)

