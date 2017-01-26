Five groups of Americans who’ll get shafted under Trump’s hiring freeze

Source: Our Future

by Richard Eskow

"Donald Trump, in what’s been hyped as an 'unprecedented' move, has instituted a freeze on the hiring of federal employees. Hyperbole aside (it’s hardly unprecedented, since Ronald Reagan did the same thing on his first day in office), one thing is already clear: this will hurt a lot of people. Trump’s order exempts military personnel, along with any position that a department or agency head 'deems necessary to meet national security or public safety responsibilities.' That offers a fair degree of latitude when it comes to filling positions in certain areas. But Trump’s appointees aren’t likely to ask for 'national security or public safety' exemptions for the many government jobs that help people in ways Republicans despise. So who stands to lose the most under this hiring freeze?" [editor's note: As always, a failure to read Bastiat ignores "what is not seen" SAT] (01/26/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170126/five-groups-of-americans-wholl-get-shafted-under-trumps-hiring-freeze