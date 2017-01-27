Grave new world

Source: The New Republic

by Josephine Livingstone

"My copy of George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four has cardboard covers. Front and back, the book is decorated with cheesy reproduced paintings. Big Brother wears an evil goatee and eye makeup. A red helicopter buzzes under the 'Four.' The illustrations look childish because I have somehow held onto a book that was assigned to me when I was about thirteen. The inside front cover has a sticker where schoolchildren in years past have written their names. Turning the book and thumbing its ragged spine, what do I remember? The revelation that Winston has been recorded in his subversion with Julia, yes. The catchwords: Newspeak, Ingsoc, Thought Police, Ministry of Love. A roiling feeling of injustice. But the only part engraved on my memory is the torture, specifically Winston’s vision of his own spine snapping as his body is stretched and the spinal fluid dripping out. I remember that part because I was a child, and it frightened me." [editor's note: The real reference would be Sinclair Lewis's "It Can't Happen Here" (though that was also true as an allegory about "political cults" eight years ago) – SAT] (01/26/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/140129/nineteen-eighty-four-book-trump-era