Awaiting Trump’s SCOTUS pick

Source: The American Prospect

by Erwin Chemerinsky

"Without a doubt, President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court will be very conservative—and the question is what Senate Democrats will do about it. Trump, of course, does not need to pick a justice from the far right. In light of the anger over the Republicans’ stonewalling of Chief Judge Merrick Garland’s nomination, Trump could pick someone from the middle who would be a consensus candidate. But as in selecting his cabinet and announcing his initial policies, Trump has shown zero interest in healing the partisan divide. The rumored frontrunners for the Supreme Court (Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman, and William Pryor) are all individuals highly recommended by the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society, because each would be a conservative justice in the mold of Antonin Scalia." [editor's note: The important issue is how he sticks to constitutional bounds, not whether he's "liberal" or "conservative" (and so far it looks like the pick will be a "strict constuctionist") – SAT] (01/26/17)

