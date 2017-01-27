How corporate media threatens our democracy

Source: In These Times

by Bernie Sanders

"Media shapes our very lives. It tells us what products we need to buy and, by the quantity and nature of coverage, what is 'important' and what is 'unimportant.' Media informs us as to the scope of what is 'realistic' and 'possible.' When we see constant coverage of murders and brutality on television, corporate media is telling us that crime and violence are important issues that we should be concerned about. When there is round-the-clock coverage of the Super Bowl, we are being informed that football and the NFL deserve our rapt attention. When there is very little coverage of the suffering of the 43 million Americans living in poverty, or the thousands of Americans without health insurance who die each year because they can’t get to a doctor when they should, corporately owned media is telling us that these are not issues of major concern." [editor's note: Stating the obvious, while ignoring how long it has been the case – SAT] (01/26/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/features/bernie-sanders-corporate-media-threatens-our-democracy.html