Trump's wall — an attempt to insult and humiliate Mexicans

Source: Independent Institute

by Robert Higgs

"Suppose the Canadians were to build a wall to keep Americans out of their country, making it clear that Americans are simply not decent, productive, peaceful people and therefore the fewer of them who enter Canada the better. Might Americans take justifiable offense at such treatment? Why does anyone imagine that Mexicans feel any differently?" (01/26/17)

