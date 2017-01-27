Donald Trump becomes a war criminal

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Eric Schuler

"Just a day after President Trump was sworn in, a US drone strike was carried out in Yemen on his authority, killing three people. As usual, the individuals killed were reported as suspected Al Qaeda militants. Like most drone bombings, there wasn't much information available on this latest strike. The US government doesn't publicly discuss specific strikes (unless Westerners were killed), and the general state of chaos prevailing in Yemen at the moment means there are very few journalists in the region that could investigate the strike first-hand. We're left to rely on the claims of anonymous security and tribal officials, which serve as the source for the report above. But while we don't have all the facts on this particular case, we know enough to conclude that Trump probably just committed his first war crime." (01/26/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/blog/donald-trump-becomes-war-criminal/