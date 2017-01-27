Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by David S D'Amato

"In his book Illiberal Reformers, economist Thomas Leonard examines the Progressive Era drive to dispassionately apply science to politics and the often baleful consequences thereof. Leonard's study perfectly captures the Progressive impulse, a misguided, authoritarian appeal to the idea of expertise that bewitched Republicans and Democrats alike. Illiberal Reformers shows that the liberal-conservative paradigm we know today simply cannot explain the Progressivism of the early 20th century." (01/26/17)

http://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/the-disaster-of-progressivism/