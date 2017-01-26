Trump's immigration policies: My default reaction

Source: EconLog

by Bryan Caplan

"Looking forward, the short-run best case scenario for immigration is that Trump writes a vast number of largely symbolic and easily evaded orders to create the impression of nativist activism. The bad scenario is that he makes repeal of the Glorious Lasting Accidental Liberalization of 1965 one of his top three legislative priorities. Why? Because this would probably lock in sharply lower immigration for a generation or more. The 1965 act liberalized immigration by accident, and the awesome results have never been popular." (01/26/17)

http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/01/some_default_as.html