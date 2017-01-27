Trump team accepts resignations from US State Department senior management

Source: Belleville News-Democrat

"A number of senior career diplomats are leaving the State Department after the Trump administration accepted their resignations from presidentially appointed positions. The State Department said Thursday that several senior management officials as well as a top arms control diplomat would be leaving. All had submitted their resignations prior to Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration as is required of officials holding jobs appointed by the president. … 'Any implication that that these four people quit is wrong,' one senior State Department official told CNN. 'These people are loyal to the secretary, the President and to the State Department. There is just not any attempt here to dis the President. People are not quitting and running away in disgust. This is the White House cleaning house.'" (01/26/17)

