The Jason Stapleton Program, 01/26/17

Source: The Jason Stapleton Program

"There's been a lot of hype about this wall. Tensions are high. Mexican President Nieto recently canceled his trip to meet with Trump to discuss the future of U.S. Mexico trade relations. It's a sure sign more drama is to come. But how exactly does President Trump intend to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it? Can the President simply back out of NAFTA or modify the terms without consulting Congress? How much power does this guy have?" [various formats] (01/26/17)

http://www.jasonstapleton.com/526-donald-trump-and-the-wall-everything-you-need-to-know/