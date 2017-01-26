Bolivia: Court rejects signature collection bid to enable Morales's third reelection

Source: PanAm Post

"The Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Bolivia rejected the Movement for Socialism party's books that were going to be used for collecting signatures regarding President Evo Morales'[s] eligibility to run for reelection in 2019. The books were reportedly already notarized before being rejected for not including a question regarding popular consultation in in the petition for which people were going to sign." (01/26/17)

https://panampost.com/ysol-delgado/2017/01/26/bolivian-court-rejects-signature-collection-bid-to-enable-president-morales-third-reelection/