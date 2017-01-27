Educrat lobby claims more than 1 million emails against DeVos confirmation

Source: Washington Post

"The National Education Association, the nation's largest labor union, says that more than 1 million people have used an online form during the past three weeks to email their senators to urge opposition to Betsy DeVos, President Trump's nominee for education secretary. More than 40,000 people have called senators using a hotline the union set up to access the switchboard at the U.S. Capitol, NEA officials said." [editor's note: The Republicans have been promising to eliminate the Department of Education since 1980. They control the White House and both houses of Congress. What's their excuse this time? Why aren't they shutting DoE down instead of picking a new department chief? – TLK] (01/26/17)

