Trump's @POTUS Twitter linked to a private Gmail account

Source: The Hacker News

"It seems like the new American President's Twitter account could easily be hacked due to security blunders he made with the most powerful Twitter account in the world, experts warned. Days after we got to know that the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump was still using his old, insecure Android smartphone, it has now been revealed that the official @POTUS Twitter account was linked to a private Gmail account." (01/26/18)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/01/president-trump-twitter.html