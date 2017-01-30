Venezuelan oil ships stranded at sea because PDVSA can't pay port fees

Source: PanAm Post

"Tankers carrying crude oil and fuel barrels have been stranded in the Caribbean because of PDVSA’s inability to pay for basic pre-docking port services. At least 12 vessels are anchored offshore with crude oil stains on their hulls due to leaks, and Venezuela has not been able to pay for cleaning, inspections or other services to address the situation, which are mandatory for navigating international waters per maritime law." (01/27/17)

https://panampost.com/sabrina-martin/2017/01/27/venezuelan-oil-ships-stranded-at-sea-because-pdvsa-cant-pay-port-fees/