Ecuador: Correa regime implicated in public works corruption

Source: PanAm Post

"The Nuevo Herald recently interviewed journalist Fernando Villavicencio, who is in hiding after revealing confidential information that uncovered an important network of corruption, through a website called Focus. After the journalist’s information came to light, Rafael Correa asked the Attorney General of Ecuador to investigate him, and soon after an arrest warrant was issued." (01/27/17)

https://panampost.com/ysol-delgado/2017/01/27/rafael-correa-government-implicated-public-works-corruption/