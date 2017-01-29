France: Regime bans free soda refills

Source: New York Times

"In 2004, France banned vending machines from schools. In 2011, it limited servings of french fries to once a week in school cafeterias. A year later, it imposed a 'soda tax.' On Friday, the government said no restaurants can offer free refills of sodas and other sugary drinks. The new regulation is the latest attempt to tackle what the government called a relentless rise in the national obesity rate. Fast-food restaurants, usually foreign chains, are expected to be targeted under the new law. The law, which takes effect immediately, said it aimed to 'limit, especially among the young,' the risks of obesity and diabetes." (01/27/17)

