How Trump will pay for his useless wall

by Carson Seeger

"How the President was going to pay for the proposed wall has always been a source of contention. During the campaign, Trump boldly and repeatedly said Mexico would pay for any border wall. Well this week, Trump speculated a 20% import tax on Mexican goods outta do the trick! While Press Secretary Sean Spicer admitted after both Democrats and Republicans hurled criticism at the idea, that the tax was only one way they could pay for the wall. The wall, which according to Mitch McConnell, will cost approximately $12-$15 billion to build and another $750 million annually to maintain, would be paid for by Mexico as Trump said during his campaign. But by levying an import tax on our third largest trade partner, we would see a price increase in everyday items such as fruit, cars, and electronics which are all produced by Mexico. Economists are calling the proposed tax 'insane.'" (01/28/17)

