Source: The LAVA Flow Podcast

"Healthcare is a mess in this country thanks in no small part to Obamacare. Rand Paul has a new bill that he wants to use to replace Obamacare. Is this a good bill? This is the twenty-ninth episode of The LAVA Spurt, Rand Paul's Obamacare Replacement Act." [various formats] (01/26/17)

http://thelavaflow.com/obamacare-replacement-act-tls029/