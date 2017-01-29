Trump's first job in foreign policy is to understand US interests narrowly

Source: Reason

by Bonnie Kristian

"Stripped of its Trumpian bombast and interpreted sympathetically, our new president's grand foreign policy promise is that he will prioritize vital U.S. national interests in his calculations of war and peace. As Trump might say it, he will negotiate the best deals, make America great, put America first — or, in a more traditional foreign affairs vocabulary, he will not risk U.S. blood and treasure for anything but national defense, narrowly defined. At least, that's what it ought to mean. And if there is any chance of hope becoming fact, President Trump's first task now is to develop a firm conception of exactly what vital U.S. interests do — and, perhaps even more important, do not — entail." (01/28/17)

