Trump's wall protectionism

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"President Trump has now come up with a plan to make Mexico pay for his much-ballyhooed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. One big problem, however, is that his plan doesn't make Mexico pay for the wall. Instead, it makes Americans pay for his wall. Trump’s proposal is to impose a 20 percent tariff on goods imported from Mexico. In Trump's mind, that would mean that Mexicans are paying for his wall because the tax will be on items that are being produced in Mexico. In actuality though, the tariff is just like a sales tax that Americans are required to pay when they purchase goods at a local level. The difference is that this is a sales tax on goods produced in Mexico. But it is Americans who are paying the tax, not Mexicans." (01/27/17)

