Source: The Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

"US president Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, faces a great deal of opposition to her confirmation. Most of that opposition comes from Democratic politicians and Democratic organizations. But if both parties stuck to their stated principles and goals, the Senate would vote 100-0 against her nomination." (01/27/17)

http://thegarrisoncenter.org/archives/9254