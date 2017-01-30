Source: CounterPunch

by Uri Avnery

"Some of us had hoped that Donald Trump would turn out to be quite a different person than his election persona. In an election campaign you say many kinds of inane things. To be forgotten the day after. But the day after has come and gone, and the inane things have multiplied. The incredible Trump we believed didn't really exist is here to stay — for four years, at least. On his first day in office, we saw the absurd sight of two boys in the schoolyard arguing about who had the largest. In this case, the largest inauguration crowd." (01/27/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/27/president-kong/