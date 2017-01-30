Don't trigger Sheriff Snowflake — or he may have you killed

Source: Pro Libertate

by William Norman Grigg

"Sheriff David Clarke of Wisconsin's Milwaukee County is the most fragile of precious snowflakes, and one of the most self-enraptured petty tyrants in recent American history. While settling in for a January 15 flight from Dallas to Milwaukee, Clarke — attired in Dallas Cowboys fan regalia – was asked by fellow passenger Dan Black if he was, indeed, the sheriff. When Clarke grunted in the affirmative, Black shook his head in well-earned disgust and proceeded to his seat. From behind, Black heard the truculent tax-feeder ask if he had a 'problem,' to which the puzzled man shook his head in reply. When Black disembarked at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport, he was surrounded by a thugscrum of Clarke's deputies, who detained and questioned him regarding his views of their boss. Black remained in custody until he was escorted from the airport. After Black filed a complaint with the county commission, Clarke published the document on his department's Facebook page — supplementing it with a threat to assault any other Mundane who gives him a dirty look." (01/28/17)

http://freedominourtime.blogspot.com/2017/01/dont-trigger-sheriff-snowflake-or-he.html