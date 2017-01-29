Iowa: Largest diesel pipeline spill in years floods farmland with toxic slush

Source: The Free Thought Project

"Just after President Donald Trump signed sweeping executive actions greenlighting both the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines, a 12-inch underground diesel pipeline in Iowa spilled an estimated 138,600 gallons of fuel into agricultural land. 'It's a big one – it's significant,' Jeff Vansteenburg, field office supervisor for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, told the Des Moines Register. According to federal authorities, this is the largest diesel spill in the United States since 2010." (01/27/17)

