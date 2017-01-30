Shared values or a fractuerd people: The decline of liberty in the west

Source: Acton Institute

by Decan Ganley

"There is a famous photograph, taken at Hamburg in 1936, which every child should see. It shows a lone man in a sea of thousands, refusing to raise his arm in acclamation of his Fuhrer. He stands alone, his arms folded across his chest in simple show of defiance and individuality that had the potential to cost him his liberty and his freedom. … Too often, the man who folded his arms is seen as an icon simply of resistance to Hitler and fascism. He was that, but he was also more. For his act of defiance was not targeted simply at the Nazis and their Führer; it was also a powerful rebuke of the hundreds around him, the people who raised their right arms, the people who went along with the crowd." (01/27/17)

http://acton.org/publications/transatlantic/2017/01/27/shared-values-or-fractured-people-decline-of-liberty-in-the-west