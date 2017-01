Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"A friend, who loves to talk football, sometimes boasts that his team 'crushed' the other team, gaining more yards and rolling up more first downs, before dejectedly acknowledging that his team didn't score as many points as its opponent. They lost. When a Democrat gloats that Donald Trump lost the popular vote, I am reminded of my friend's funny football foible." (01/27/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/01/27/trumping-popular-vote/