My vagina doesn't care for your identity politics

Source: Independent Institute

by Abigail R Hall Blanco

"When offering one's opinion about a particular topic, sometimes it's helpful to articulate a part of one's identity. It's a way of letting people know how our backgrounds relate to our opinions. For instance, when discussing trends in education, I will often say, 'as a college professor,' as a way of telling people that what I'm about to say is based on my experiences in higher education. But the current culture of identity politics seems to have little to do with helping one another understand different perspectives. Instead, it serves to divide and dismiss other people — particularly those who don't tow the party line of the progressive left. If you disagree, it's because you're [fill in the blank] and should probably 'check your privilege.' No where is this more apparent than with 'women issues.'" (01/26/17)

