Are Strong States Key to Reducing Violence? A Test of Pinker

Source: Libertarian Papers

by Ryan Murphy

"This note evaluates the claim of Steven Pinker in The Better Angels of Our Nature that the advent of strong states led to a decline in violence. I test this claim in the modern context, measuring the effect of the strength of government in lower-income countries on reductions in homicide rates. The strength of government is measured using Polity IV, Worldwide Governance Indicators, and government consumption as a percentage of GDP. The data do not support Pinker's hypothesis." [abstract — full paper available as PDF download] (01/17)

http://libertarianpapers.org/article/19-murphy-strong-states-violence-pinker/