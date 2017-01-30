Baltasar Gracian's aphorism #117: Never talk of yourself.

Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Wendy McElroy

"I make one exception to Gracian's aphorism. I speak of myself with friends. Most rules change with deep friendship because the rules are meant to protect you from the viciousness of the world…and friends — by definition — are one of the few anti-vicious zones of your life. They are a protection and solution to the malice of the world. Their presence allows doors to open into areas or issues where you feel vulnerable or confused. Discussion with a friend is better than psychotherapy." (01/27/17)

http://www.wendymcelroy.com/news.php?extend.7684