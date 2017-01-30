Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

"Even if you believe these Fifty States are still a republic, or a republican democracy, the basic elements of those sorts of governments have been around for a lot longer than just 250 years. (And, as an aside, you will NOT convince me that we have the same republic that the Constitution put into place 230 years ago — the evidence is too strong for me to ignore however much I wish to.) Indeed, both 'democracy' and 'republics' can be found back in history to at least the Bronze Age. Or so most historians claim. Me? I have my doubts. I think it goes right back to the adulthood of the third generation after the flood, when that (and younger generations) decided that everything their elders had been telling them was a bunch of hooey and they knew better." (01/29/17)

https://thepriceofliberty.org/2017/01/29/post-modern-government/