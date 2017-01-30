Some thoughts on the alt-right and perception

Source: Students For Liberty

by Emily Reynolds

"A lot of people claim the alt-right movement and other forms of new fascism are a response to extreme leftism in the media and academia. I don’t think this is outright wrong, but I'm skeptical of the claim. I find it difficult to buy into these explanations about causality at a cultural level because they often offer little to no empirical proof, and there is little repercussion if one's claim in incorrect. A leftist perspective would be that Westerners really have been racists all along and are finally showing their true colors. Another theory I've heard is that radical Islam and/or immigration has fueled a nationalist backlash — a clash between East and West. Globalization and neoliberalism haven't been spared as possible causes either. Trumpism, which is in many ways adjacent to the alt-right, has been explained as a result of economic hardship of working-class white Americans. Many of these explanations overlap." (01/27/17)

