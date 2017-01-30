Source: Cato Institute

by Ryan Bourne

"Despite attempts to conflate Trump and Brexit as part of the same anti-globalist tide, there was never any anti-free trade agenda in Britain's EU referendum. Both sides argued that their path would enhance trade the most: the Remainers believing that leaving the world's largest barrier-free trading block brought inevitable harm; the Leavers that new deals with faster growing nations and revising or abolishing the EU's dizzying array of 12,651 tariffs would bring significant gains for consumers. This differs sharply with Trump's very mercantilist line — one that conflates 'American workers' with 'American producers,' and ignores the fact that American families like buying cheap stuff too." (01/27/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/when-opposites-attract