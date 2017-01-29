Source: Heartland Institute

by Paul Driessen

"Nick Stockton's comment (February Wired, p. 48) could hardly be more incorrect. Unless he's talking about hydroelectric power, no 24/7/365 company like Google can be 100% renewable, much less this year. Accounting for nighttime, clouds and windless stretches, especially on the hottest and coldest days, 15-25% of the year is far more realistic. Electricity the rest of the time must come from 'backup' systems that are actually the primary energy sources, 75-85% of the year. That means still more concrete, steel, copper and numerous other materials, plus fossil fuel energy to mine, process, manufacture, haul and assemble the backup generators, plus coal or gas to run them." (01/28/17)

http://blog.heartland.org/2017/01/no-wired-google-is-not-and-cannot-be-100-renewable/