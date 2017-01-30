Liberalism in the balance

Source: Bleeding Heart Libertarians

by Steve Horwitz

"What the new president has done in his first few days in office has hardly been surprising, even as it's profoundly horrific. What has surprised me is the reaction by some libertarians, including at least one libertarian educational institution in a mass email, which has been along the lines of 'well he's doing some good things too and you can't ignore them.' They then point to his desire to get rid of the ACA and several of his Cabinet and other appointments that suggest there will be deregulation (e.g. Betsy DeVos, Andrew Pudzer, Scott Pruitt, and Tom Price). Or they point to his talk of tax cuts. So, they argue, libertarians should be acknowledging the good stuff and taking advantage of an opportunity here for positive change instead of just seeing Trump as Cheeto Mussolini. They couldn't be more wrong in my view. What they fail to recognize is that the Bad Things that Trump is doing are Very Bad Things and that the Good Things they are hoping for are both much less important than the Very Bad Things and much less likely to happen." (01/27/17)

