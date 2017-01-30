If torture works …

Source: Authority!

by Timothy J Taylor

"Torture is a despicable practice. As a general rule I don't believe that torture interrogation techniques work as well as one might think. Yes, torture victims will often sing like canaries. They'll tell their torturers anything they want to hear. But too often it's unreliable. It won't necessarily lead to the truth. So I'm gratified that our newly confirmed Secretary of Defense, General Mad Dog Mattis, and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Mike Pompeo, agree with me — torture doesn't work and it's against the law. Americans don't resort to torture. If the President ordered them to do it, they wouldn't do it. That's good. But sadly, President Trump is still convinced that torture works." (01/28/17)

