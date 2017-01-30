Source: Antiwar.com

by Lucy Steigerwald

"Unless Americans are ready to ban certain religions, strip citizenship for suspicious behavior, destroy what remains of privacy, and to hand over even more freedom to the imperial security state, there isn't much that they can do to prevent lone wolf attacks; much like there's not a lot they can do to stop school, workplace, or other shootings and violence, no matter their motivation. A society with freedom contains the capacity for bloodshed by individual actors. Law is a clunky took that rarely stops those determined to do violence, but often hinders peaceful people from working, moving, or living their lives." (01/28/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/lucy/2017/01/27/banning-refugees-from-countries-america-destroyed-is-wrong/