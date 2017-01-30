Source: Libertarian Institute

by Sheldon Richman

"Did Donald Trump on Inauguration Day intend to remind us of the European despotisms of the last century? Who could miss signs? They adorned the speech from brim to dottle with its invocations of solidarity, unity of purpose, devotion, patriotism, 'loyalty to our country … and to each other,' 'total allegiance,' national striving, nationalism, and assurances that the state would protect us from enemies — including even those would bestow low-priced goods on us. Then, to boot, he followed it all up with a decree that the day be known as the 'National Day of Patriotic Devotion.' Where the hell are we? And what year is it? The last year has had the feel of a really bad dream. Now it's taken a turn for the worse. What next? Armbands?" (01/27/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/2017/01/tgif-trump-nation/