The small hands steering the ship of state

Source: Unqualified Offerings

by Thoreau

"Donaldik Fyodorovich is making even me look back at Bush The Lesser and be like 'You know, we've seen worse …' But I would like to remark here on one interesting parallel between Bush The Lesser and Kim Jong Cantaloupe: They're both heads of state who have delegated the head of government role to VPs. Bush was a phony, but he knew how to do the twang and play the faith card and clear some brush, in the process winning the trust of the base. He could do the cultural appeal, and in that sense he functioned as a head of state (at least for part of America), being more of a symbol and figurehead. Likewise, Cheeto Mussolini is pretty much all cultural appeal all of the time. At the same time, Pence seems to be following in Cheney's footsteps as the guy who is running a lot of things behind the scenes." (01/29/17)

http://highclearing.com/index.php/archives/2017/01/29/19446