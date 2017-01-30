Yemen: Trump gets his first US soldier killed in raid clusterf**k

Source: USA Today

"One U.S. service member was killed and three others wounded in a raid against al-Qaeda militants in Yemen, the first such operation ordered by President Trump. The raid resulted in the deaths of 14 militants and the capture of critical intelligence, the U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, said Sunday in a statement. A U.S. military aircraft involved in Saturday's raid experienced a 'hard landing' and had to be destroyed to avoid having it fall into enemy hands. The incident resulted in additional injuries, according to Central Command." (01/29/17)

