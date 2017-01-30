Trump seeks to deputize more local police in war on American freedom

Source: Columbus Dispatch

"To build his highly touted deportation force, President Donald Trump is reviving a program that deputizes local officers to enforce federal immigration law. The program received scant attention as Trump announced on the same day his plans to build a border wall and hire thousands more federal agents as he looks to fulfill promises from his campaign." (01/29/17)

http://www.dispatch.com/news/20170129/trump-seeks-to-deputize-more-local-police-in-immigration-crackdown