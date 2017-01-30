FBI forced twitter to share user data without legal warrant, company reveals as gag orders lifted

Source: International Business Times

"We are all aware that our online lives, including our accounts on social networks, aren't always private and safe. But other than the threat of hackers, the government may also be spying on us using our online accounts, as exemplified by Twitter. The social media platform announced Friday it received two national security requests, one each in 2015 and 2016, asking for users' account data without informing the affected users. The company could not reveal this earlier since it was bound by gag orders until now that restricted it from openly speaking about the matter. The requests were received in the form of national security letters (NSLs)." (01/28/17)

