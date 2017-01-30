Source: Everything Voluntary

by Parrish Miller

"When you examine human history, which actions do you unreservedly condemn? The internment of US citizens of Japanese ancestry during WWII? The Nazi genocide against the Jews? The forced relocation of Native Americans along the trail of tears? Dropping nuclear bombs on civilians in Japan? Firebombing civilians in Germany and Japan? The Spanish Inquisition? The enslavement of millions of Africans over several centuries? All of these atrocities have something in common — they were committed by people who claimed a moral superiority over their victims and who made a concerted effort to dehumanize those whom they chose to deprive of their lives and property. Sadly, mankind doesn't appear to have learned much from history as the evils of nationalism and racism are once again on the rise." (01/29/17)

