Empires don't practice "free trade"

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Kevin Carson

"[W]hen capitalist states change their policies, it's usually not so much because they suddenly have a better understanding of the world. It's because policies which previously benefited the ruling coalition of economic classes served by the state ceased to work, or because the makeup of the ruling class coalition shifts. Britain didn't abandon mercantilism because it finally dawned on them that it didn't increase prosperity. Policymakers were interested mainly in the 'prosperity' of the propertied interests who controlled the state; they pursued mercantilist policies so long as they served those interests and abandoned them when they no longer did" (01/27/17)

https://c4ss.org/content/47751