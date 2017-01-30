Border adjustment tax is a tax on you

Source: Free Press Publications

"It should be pointed out that this border adjustment tax is simply a tariff by another name, and will increase the cost of items from Mexico by at least 20%. Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray told reporters, 'If you tax exports from Mexico into the United States, you're going to make things ranging from avocados to appliances to flat-screen tvs … more expensive.' Like other taxes and fees, this additional cost will be passed on to consumers." [text, Flash audio or MP3] (01/29/17)