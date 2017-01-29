Trump/May relationship isn’t special, it’s desperate

Source: The New Republic

by Jeet Heer

"Since the Second World War, British prime ministers have had two overriding foreign policy goals: to their country’s 'special relationship' with the United States (the phrase was coined in 1944 by Winston Churchill) and to promote the integration of Europe (as a way of preventing future wars). The dilemma the current prime minister, Theresa May, faces is that the election of Donald Trump, with an 'America First' foreign policy that includes a hostility to institutions like the European Union and NATO, is forcing her to pick between those two goals. Even as she negotiates an exit from Brexit, May has, until now, kept faith to the idea that a united Europe is in Britain’s best interest. But as she meets with Trump on Friday, it’s clear that she’s decided to give priority to the relationship with America even if it means alienating traditional European allies." (01/27/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/140172/trump-mays-relationship-isnt-special-its-desperate