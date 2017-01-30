National security in an "alt-facts" world

Source: Reuters

by Tim Weiner

"Imagine, for a moment, that you are a senior Central Intelligence Agency officer standing at attention for President Trump at CIA headquarters. (Remain standing. Trump, against protocol, never said: 'Please be seated.') You think on your feet. You weigh what you know to be true against the evidence of your eyes and ears. Here’s what you know: the CIA is looking into ties between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump, in return, has compared the CIA to Nazis. Not a fine how-do-you-do. ou focus on what Trump is saying. He is unlike previous presidents who have addressed the agency’s officers and analysts in the woods outside Washington. He’s not talking about their sacrifices, their patriotism. He’s talking about Trump." (01/27/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-weiner-cia-commentary-idUSKBN15B1BC