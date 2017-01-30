What is Trump doing, and what does he think he's doing?

Source: Town Hall

by Debra J Saunders

"Hang on, friend. This is going to be a bumpy ride. President Donald Trump's first full work week began with action and drama. Trump had planned to assume office with executive orders that showed his commitment to making good on key campaign promises. He delivered. In his first three days, Trump signed executive orders to peel back Obamacare regulations, expedite environmental reviews for federal infrastructure projects, build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border and withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities. In addition, Trump signed memoranda to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, approved the Keystone pipeline, froze the hiring of civilian employees, and banned federal aid to international organizations that support or perform abortions. Trump closed the week signing an executive order suspending temporarily the issuance of visas for refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. … Yet while much of Washington spent the week marveling at many things Trump was doing, Trump's odd statements, and those of spokesman Sean Spicer, also had observers questioning just exactly what Trump thought he was doing." (01/29/17)

