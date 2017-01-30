Neoliberalism, cranked up to 11

Source: In These Times

by Chris Lehmann

"In his reputation-making 1995 novel The Winshaw Legacy, Jonathan Coe brilliantly captured the essence of the Thatcher revolution by re-imagining it as a drawing-room murder mystery. An epicly predatory aristocratic British family intoxicated by the unlicensed spirit of plunder of the Thatcher age meets a series of bloody karmic reversals that leave its alpha members disfigured corpses and the family estate a smoldering ruin. As serious thinkers of the time were proclaiming the end of history, Coe pronounced history very much a going concern—but also tragedy and farce. A grim political generation later, Coe has returned with a sequel of sorts. Number 11 features the surviving Winshaws, but only as bit players in a world where the loutish excesses of entitled gangster capitalism have become incorporated into daily life as the new order. While it lacks the manic invention and wicked satirical bite of its 1990s predecessor, [its] interlinked, intimate character vignettes resolve into a disturbing dystopia." (01/27/17)

